Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 18
At 11:44 a.m. deputies responded in Chaska to an assault report. A 15-year-old Savage girl was arrested and cited for domestic assault/intimidation.
At 11:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Waconia woman was cited for shoplifting.
April 20
At 9:50 a.m. deputies responded to Fourth St. E. in Chaska for an assault report. A 17-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.
At 12:52 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. A 15-year-old Chanhassen girl was arrested for domestic assault.
April 21
At 8:07 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation.
At 9:52 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Del Rio Dr. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Mayer woman was arrested and cited for driving while intoxicated and obstructing legal process/interfering with a peace officer.
At 12:37 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen to an assault report.
At 7:19 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 8:18 p.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. An Excelsior man was arrested and cited for driving while intoxicated.
April 22
At 1:20 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of South Shore Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:35 p.m. deputies responded in Waconia for an assault report.
At 7:25 p.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 23
At 1:47 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Great Plains Blvd. and W 86th St. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report.
At 10:42 a.m. deputies responded to Audubon Road in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A San Bernardino, California woman was arrested for harassment; restraining order violation.
At 8:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report. A Windom man was cited for disorderly conduct.
At 8:40 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession and traffic violations.
April 24
At 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.