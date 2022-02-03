Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Jan. 24
At 7:06 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Park Road and Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen for an accident report. The accident involved a Chanhassen man in a vehicle and a Chanhassen man on a bicycle.
Jan. 25 At 12:10 p.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Lakeside Drive in Victoria for an accident report. The three-vehicle accident involved a Victoria woman, a Lonsdale man and an Excelsior woman.
At 6:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 7300 block of Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township for an accident report. The six-vehicle accident involved a Glencoe, Plymouth, Cologne, Minneapolis, Victoria and Independence man.
Jan. 26
At 5:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 8500 block of Chanhassen Hills Drive S in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 10:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for an assault and a theft report.
At 4:24 p.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Corporate Plaza in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:44 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report.
Jan. 27
At 9:18 a.m. deputies responded to the 6800 block of Yuma Drive in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 11:54 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Fourth Street E and Broadway N in Carver for a criminal report. A homeless man was arrested for harassment restraining order violation and obstruction.
At 12:35 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for a property damage report. A 15-year-old Chanhassen girl was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and property damage.
Jan. 28
At 5:08 p.m. deputies responded to the 18000 block of Lake Drive E in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Minneapolis man was cited for motor vehicle tampering and arrested on a Hennepin County Warrant.
Jan. 29
At 4:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Ironwood Drive in Carver for a theft report.
At 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to the 7000 block of Dakota Avenue in Chanhassen for a theft report.