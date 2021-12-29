Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Dec. 13
At 4:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Diedrich Dr. in Carver for an assault report. A Carver man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
At 9:18 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 7 and Pipewood Curve in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Dec. 14
At 12:47 a.m. deputies responded to the 1100 block of Pleasant View Rd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for obstruction with force.
At 4:27 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Debbie Ln. and Mount Hope Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
At 10:49 a.m. deputies responded to the 8400 block of West Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Monroe Dr. in Carver for a theft report. A Shakopee man was cited for misdemeanor theft.
At 9:07 p.m. deputies responded to the 6700 block of Pointe Lake Lucy in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Hopkins woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and a Hopkins man was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.
Dec. 15
At 3:25 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Heron Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:37 p.m. deputies responded to the 7500 block of Fawn Hill Rd. in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Dec. 16
At 2:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Bluff View Ct. in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A 17-year-old Waconia boy was cited for shoplifting.
At 10:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Market St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Dec. 17
At 4:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 7700 block of Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Lakeview Rd. E in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and having an open bottle.
Dec. 18
At 6:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 90 block of Lake Dr. E in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 3:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:14 p.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
Dec. 19
At 9:54 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
At 10:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Saddlebrook Pass in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:28 a.m. deputies responded to the 7500 block of Canyon Curve in Chanhassen for a theft report.