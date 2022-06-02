Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 24
At 3:38 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Foxford Road and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee man was cited for Misdemeanor marijuana possession during a traffic stop.
May 25
At 8:31 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was arrested felony fifth-degree drug possession.
At 10:26 a.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Waverly man was arrested for misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation.
At 4:02 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of Chanhassen Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 26
At 2:09 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Mound man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 27
At 7:41 p.m. deputies responded to the 7500 block of Fawn Hill Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 28
At 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the 8000 block of Rose St. in Victoria for a disturbing the peace report. A Victoria woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct/interfering with a Peace Officer/giving a Peace Officer false information.
May 29
At 12:27 p.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:57 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Fourth St. E in Chaska for an assault report. A Chaska man was arrested for felony assault/threats of violence.