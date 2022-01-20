Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Jan. 10
At 12:34 p.m. deputies responded to the 80 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Jan. 11
At 12:39 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. An Apple Valley man was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated and an open bottle.
At 5:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Main St. W. in Carver for an assault report. A Carver man was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault, a gross misdemeanor domestic assault subsequent violation and gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency call.
Jan. 12
At 6:06 a.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of Chanhassen Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:09 a.m. deputies responded to the 1600 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 4:19 p.m. deputies responded to the 1000 block of Anthony Way in Victoria for a theft report.
At 5:24 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 11 and Hackamore Dr. in Victoria for a theft report.
Jan. 13
At 12:21 p.m. deputies responded to the 590 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 10:51 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 41 and W. 82nd St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A St. Paul woman was cited for drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 14
At 10:43 a.m. deputies responded to the 2800 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Jan. 17
At 6:06 p.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 8:04 p.m. deputies responded to 79 1/2 St. S. in Victoria for an assault report. A Victoria man was cited for domestic assault.