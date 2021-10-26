Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following incidents. This is not a complete list.
Oct. 18
At 8:51 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Cree Drive in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 2:22 p.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of White Pine Way in Carver for a medical call.
Oct. 19
At 10:05 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:22 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th Street W in Carver for a medical call.
At 12:23 p.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Springfield Drive in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 1:12 p.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Burlwood Drive in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 6:32 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Longacres Drive and Highway 41 in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 9:16 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W 78th Street in Chanhassen for a medical call.
Oct. 20
At 12:31 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 41 in Chaska for a traffic report. A St. Paul woman was cited for an open bottle, careless driving and speeding.
At 7:16 a.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Park Drive in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 7:32 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Road in Victoria for a traffic report. A California man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop for collision and driving after cancelation.
Oct. 21
At 1:49 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Stieger Lake Lane in Victoria for an assault report. A Shorewood man was arrested for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
At 5:49 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of 4th Street E in Chaska for an assault report.
At 12:51 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Lake Susan Hills Drive in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 2:07 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen for a fire call.
Oct. 22
At 1:14 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Aldrich Drive in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 1:28 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of 4th Street E in Chaska for a mental health report.
At 9:04 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Jonathan Carver Parkway in Carver for a medical call.
Oct. 23
At 1:08 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a traffic report.
At 4:57 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Audubon Road in Chanhassen for a vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 9:05 a.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 3:54 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:42 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th Street W in Carver for a medical call.
Oct. 24
At 1:04 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 212 in Chaska for a traffic complaint. A Waconia man was arrested and cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and crossing the center and fog line.
At 10:07 a.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria for a theft report.
At 12:56 p.m. offices responded to the 600 block of Santa Vera Drive in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 6:02 p.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Vasserman Place in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 9:33 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of 4th Street E in Chaska for an assault report.
At 9:55 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lyman Boulevard and Lake Susan Drive in Chanhassen for a vehicle accident involving a deer.