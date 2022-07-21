Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 11
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 11
At 5:38 a.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 12:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 5200 block of Rolling Hills Pkwy in Victoria for a theft report.
July 12 At 12:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a report. Two 17-year-old Victoria boys were cited for misdemeanor underage liquor consumption.
At 11:05 a.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Koehnen Circle W in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
July 13
At 6:24 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Pond Promenade in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:22 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
July 14
At 12:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Lake Lucy Ln. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Bradenton man was cited for a small amount of marijuana in the motor vehicle.
At 1:56 a.m. deputies responded to Chanhassen for a sex crime report. A Shakopee man was arrested for felony criminal sexual conduct.
At 8:24 a.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Upland Circle in Chanhassen for a theft report.
July 15
At 9:02 a.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Highover Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Commercial Ave. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 7:07 p.m. deputies responded along Tower Blvd. in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Victoria woman was arrested and cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
July 16
At 12:11 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Eagle Ridge Rd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Fridley man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
July 17
At 1:51 a.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Pond Promenade in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Savage woman was cited for careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.