Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 8
At 7:28 a.m. officers responded to the 7200 block of Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W in Carver for a medical call.
At 2:44 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 11:28 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Fox Hunt Way in Victoria for an assault report.
At 11:53 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Dakota Avenue and Highway 5 in Chanhassen for a motor vehicle accident involving a deer.
Nov. 9
At 9:50 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Butternut Cir. in Carver for a theft report.
At 12:29 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Southwest Village Dr. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 1:39 p.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a fire call.
At 4:12 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Lincoln Ln. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Nov. 10
At 7:18 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Lake Susan Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 10:04 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Main St. W in Carver for an assault report. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
At 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 7000 block of Tecumseh Ln. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of Sorrel Ct. in Victoria for a fire call.
Nov. 11
At 2:31 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Minnewashta Parkway in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 6:30 a.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 10:05 a.m. officers responded to the 8700 block of Church Lake Blvd. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 2:12 p.m. officers responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 7:21 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of 4th St. E in Chaska for a medical call.
Nov. 12
At 3:41 a.m. officers responded to the 7000 block of Harrison Hill Trl. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 12:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
At 5:08 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 8:13 p.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Petunia in Victoria for a fire call.
Nov. 13
At 12:09 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of West Village Rd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 12:49 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Minnewashta Parkway in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Hutchinson woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 10:09 a.m. officers responded to the 8500 block of Kelzer Pond Dr. in Victoria for a fire call.
At 12:32 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the 8300 block of Kelzer Pond Dr. in Victoria for an assault report.
At 7:33 p.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Shady Oak Dr. in Chaska for a medical call.
Nov. 14
At 8:51 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of W 78th Street and Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 1:17 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Ct. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:33 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Carver Creek Pl. in Carver for a medical call.