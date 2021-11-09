Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 1
At 8:07 a.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Clover Ct. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 12:19 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a fire call
At 3:19 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Carver man was cited for theft/shoplifting.
At 6:04 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W in Carver for a medical call.
At 8:44 p.m. officers responded to the 9000 block of River Rock Dr. N in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:22 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Crimson Bay Rd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Saint Paul woman was cited for drug possession and warned for speeding and having a suspended driver’s license.
Nov. 2
At 10:26 a.m. officers responded to the 6600 block of Waterford Ln. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 2:58 p.m. officers responded to the 10000 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:11 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of 4th St. E in Chaska for an assault report. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct.
At 5:53 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:27 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Aldrich Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
Nov. 3
At 12:34 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:46 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Hawkcrest Cir. In Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 8:28 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Victoria Dr. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 10:11 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Aldrich Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
Nov. 4
At 6:55 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Great Plains Blvd. and W 96th St. in Chanhassen for a vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 8:36 a.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Ct. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:20 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
Nov. 5
At 12:46 a.m. officers responded to the 7100 block of Willow View Cv. In Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 5:34 a.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Victoria Dr. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 6:36 a.m. officers responded to the 6700 block of Golden Ct. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 9:36 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Broadway N in Carver for a medical call.
At 11:09 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
At 2:44 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Whitetail Ridge Ct. in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Shorewood man was arrested and cited for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. A Mound man was cited for fifth-degree assault.
At 5:02 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:59 p.m. officers responded to the 7000 block of Pontiac Cir. in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
Nov. 6
At 7:06 a.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a fire call.
At 11:15 a.m. officers responded to the 7600 block of Arboretum Village Pl. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 8:24 p.m. officers responded to the 9000 block of Meadows Dr. in Victoria for a medical call.
Nov. 7
At 12:03 a.m. officers responded to the 6600 block of Lakeway Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 7:31 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 1:17 p.m. officers responded to the 6200 block of Cardinal Ave. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:40 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Bluff Creek Dr. and Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:07 p.m. officers responded to the 7000 block of Shawnee Ln. in Chanhassen for a fire call.