Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Feb. 14
At 4:29 a.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carriage Dr. in Victoria for a burglary report.
At 5:48 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 7:04 a.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of Applewood Cir. in Victoria for a burglary report.
At 11:25 a.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Ct. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 1:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Alphon Dr. in Victoria for a burglary report.
At 7:39 p.m. deputies responded to the 18800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for an assault report.
Feb. 15
At 12:31 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 4:43 p.m. deputies responded to the 2800 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:56 p.m. deputies responded to the 4100 block of Red Oak Ln. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. An Excelsior woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process, gross misdemeanor interference with emergency call and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Feb. 17
At 4:26 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Market Blvd. and Main St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Oregon man was cited for drug paraphernalia possession.
At 1:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th St. E. in Chaska. A 16-year-old girl was cited for misdemeanor underage liquor consumption.
At 7:38 p.m. deputies responded to the 7000 block of Pima Ln. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Feb. 18
At 4:53 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. Two Chaska men were cited for shoplifting.
Feb. 19
At 8:20 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:25 p.m. deputies responded to the 3600 block of Landings Dr. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 8:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Old Carver Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
Feb. 20
At 1:11 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Saddlebrook Curve in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 8:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Ct. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 4:15 p.m. deputies responded to the 8400 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 10:59 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria for a drug violation report.