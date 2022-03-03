Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Feb. 21
At 10:26 a.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 3:39 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
Feb. 22
At 8:34 a.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:34 a.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Kelzer Pond Dr. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 7:37 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Marketplace Dr. in Waconia for a theft report.
Feb. 23
At 11:26 a.m. deputies responded to the 9600 block of Canter Ct. in Victoria for a burglary report.
At 4:35 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Highway 5 in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Chanhassen woman and a Shorewood man.
Feb. 24
At 7:49 a.m. deputies responded to the 8400 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 10 a.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Ct. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
Feb. 25
At 7:03 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Highway 212 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Minneapolis man was cited for petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.
At 8:09 a.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Park Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Sugar Maple Ct. in Carver for a theft report.
At 8:57 p.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of Kochia Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
Feb. 26
At 8:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 10 block of Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 10:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 1100 block of Prairie Rose Way in Victoria for a theft report.
At 6:22 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
Feb. 27
At 4:13 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.