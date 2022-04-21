Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 11
At 11:42 a.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:43 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of W. 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 12
At 11:40 a.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. Two 17-year-old boys were cited for possession of e-cigarettes at school.
At 1:13 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of W. 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 13
At 6:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 4400 block of Millstone Circle in Chaska for a theft report.
April 14
At 2:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report. A Waconia man was cited for theft.
April 15
At 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chanhassen man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7:44 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 16
At 10:35 a.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for domestic assault.
April 17
At 12:44 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Hesse Farm Rd. and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Minneapolis man was arrested and cited for third-degree driving while intoxicated, having an open bottle and driving after suspension.