The Chanhassen Fire Department announced its decision to cancel the 2021 open house, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Carver County.
Instead, the department is promoting fire safety through an interactive virtual learning video, accessible on the city’s website during the second week of October.
“We recognize how disappointing this is,” said Fire Chief Don Johnson. “This year, we were especially looking forward to hosting our open house, however, the well-being of our community, staff and residents is number one concern that drove our decision-making.”
The fire department’s open house traditionally brings together supporting community members, residents and families to enjoy fire truck rides, hands-on training and live fire demonstrations. The virtual program allows viewers to see all of their open house favorites, including a fire simulation, fire safety tips and more.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community, with particular consideration for the health and safety of our first responders,” said Laurie Hokkanen, city manager of Chanhassen.
“As the COVID-19 Delta variant starts to unfold, we feel that the safest choice is to cancel our open house. Fire safety and awareness remains a priority and we are pleased to be able to adapt and offer other education opportunities,” Hokkanen said.