Troy Lee Eggers, 50, of Chanhassen, died in a Saturday, Jan. 25 snowmobile crash, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile roll-over on Wilderness Bay Road. The site is just west of Wilderness Bay Drive near the Hubbard and Becker County Line in northeastern Becker County.
Upon arrival of the emergency personnel the snowmobile driver, Eggers, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Eggers was wearing a helmet. No other information was available from the Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Rescue and North Memorial Ambulance.