A Chanhassen man drowned in Lake Minnetonka on Monday, May 4.
Thomas Walter Lang, 64, of Chanhassen, died due to drowning, and the manner of death was an accident, according to a May 5 Hennepin County Medical Examiner statement.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, at 10:26 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Water Patrol responded to a report of individuals thrown from a boat in Lake Minnetonka's Gideon Bay.
"HCSO personnel learned that two adult men were in the boat when rough water caused them to be thrown from the boat," stated a press release. "Neither of the boaters were wearing life vests. One of the males was able to swim to a buoy where he was rescued by another boater."
Sheriff's Office Dive Team personnel recovered the body shortly after 12:30 p.m.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the person who lost their life in this incident,” stated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. “It is especially tragic when this happens when people are engaged in an activity like boating, which can be so peaceful. The sad lesson of this is the importance of always wearing a life preserver when you are out on the water.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by personnel from the Excelsior Fire Department, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Hennepin County Emergency Medical Services.