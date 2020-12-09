Following a spike in mail thefts in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office has identified and interviewed a suspect allegedly caught on camera at a Frontier Trail area mailbox.
“The person seen in the image/video below is a suspect in numerous thefts in the Chanhassen area,” stated the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The person, who was not wearing a mask, was allegedly identified after a video was posted on Facebook on Dec. 3. He has not been charged, according to Carver County Lt. Lance Pearce.
Mail thefts have spiked in the past several weeks, particularly in the downtown area, said Pearce. The sheriff’s office has focused patrols and approved overtime in hopes of catching mail thieves, he added.
Those concerned about mail thefts should check their mailbox daily and retrieve any expected packages soon after delivery. Mailing checks at the Post Office and not your personal mailbox is also recommended.
Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231 to report suspicious activity.