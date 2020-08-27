The city of Chanhassen reported an increase in theft-related calls this August compared to last year, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
In August 2019, there were 14 reported thefts. As of August 26, there have been 25 reported thefts, 6 of which were thefts of political signs.
August’s numbers are also higher than previous months this year. There were 16 theft calls in May, 15 in June and 14 in July.
The majority of the reports are related to mail and car thefts — crimes of opportunity, said Mayor Elise Ryan.
“If there is a pattern in a certain area or time, we will send extra patrols out,” Kamerud said at the Aug. 24 City Council meeting. “We do have a focus on the neighborhoods this year because so many people are staying home.”
The Sheriff’s Office offers the following safety guidelines and recommendations:
- Do not leave valuables in your vehicle
- Close windows and lock your vehicle when you leave it parked
- Do not put checks or cash in your mailbox
- Pick up your mail at the mailbox soon after it is delivered
- If you have to mail checks, put them in the box at the Post Office or mail them inside.
Report all suspicious activity in your neighborhood to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231 or 911 in an emergency.