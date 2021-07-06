Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol responded to a call of a jet ski crash on East Upper Lake on Lake Minnetonka at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 30, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Boaters pulled the victim, who was identified as 15-year-old Michael Patrick McNulty of Chanhassen, out of the water and started CPR. Deputies took over life saving measures and transported him to Water Patrol Headquarters in Spring Park where an ambulance was waiting.
Medics’ attempts to save McNulty’s life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
According to a release issued by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, McNulty died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained when his jet ski collided with another jet ski.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the jet ski crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The manner of death was determined to be an accident, according to the medical examiner.