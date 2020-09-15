A Chaska High School graduate convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving two women while attending the University of Minnesota in 2014 is moving back to Carver County this month.
Daniel York Drill-Mellum, 26, is a level 3 predatory offender and was sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Level 3 is considered the highest risk to re-offend.
He is scheduled for release on Sept. 29 and will be living near Highway 7 and County Road 155 in Watertown Township, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Drill-Mellum is originally from Waconia.
Law enforcement is required to notify residents if a level 3 offender moves into their neighborhood. The Sheriff's Office will release a video sharing necessary information and answering frequently asked questions on Sept. 28.
Residents with questions or comments are invited to share their concerns via email at level3@co.carver.mn.us or leave a message at 952-361-1080 to be included in the presentation.
BACKGROUND
Drill-Mellum was enrolled in the University’s Carlson School of Management from fall 2012 to fall 2014.
In the first incident on Oct. 21, 2014, Drill-Mellum assaulted a woman during a party at his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, according to a Hennepin County Attorney's Office press release, following the 2016 conviction.
In the second incident on Nov. 8, 2014, Drill-Mellum assaulted a woman in his apartment. She immediately called 911 and went to the hospital, but Drill-Mellum was not initially charged.
By the time prosecutors agreed to charge Drill-Mellum, he had moved to Australia to work and attend school. He was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2015 after arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and pleaded guilty in August 2016.
“After the rape, I couldn’t sleep for weeks,” one of the victims said, as part of her victim impact statement, in a 2016 Hennepin County Attorney's Office press release. “I stayed up, rocking back and forth in my bed all night with the lights on and barricaded the door to my bedroom with my desk chair because I was so afraid. Every time I did fall asleep, I had nightmares in which Mr. Drill-Mellum was raping me and I couldn’t scream no matter how hard I tried. My mom got me a taser, which I held in my hands even when I finally did fall asleep.”
Drill-Mellum graduated from Chaska High School magna cum laude. He was the Chaska High School DECA president, president of Minnesota DECA and a cross-country team co-captain. He interned with former U.S. Sen. Al Franken and former Gov. Mark Dayton.