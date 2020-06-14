The city of Chanhassen, with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, plan to hold a “Community Conversation.”
“The intent of this collaboration is to listen to and learn from our residents on their experiences and to find ways to ensure everyone in Chanhassen is being served with respect and dignity,” stated a June 5 newsletter from Mayor Elise Ryan.
The measure follows the May 25 death of George Floyd, while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud spoke before the June 6 Chanhassen City Council meeting to discuss the community forum.
“Two weeks ago today, George Floyd was killed at the hands of law enforcement, officers who had sworn an oath to protect and serve him,” said Sheriff Jason Kamerud. “And since then I’ve had a lot of calls from citizens, emails and people asking ‘Sheriff, what are you doing in Carver County? What’s been going on?”
Kamerud briefly told the council about initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has worked on regarding workforce diversity; training regarding implicit bias; and community forums.
The forums would be similar to Intercultural Harmony conversations held by Eastern Carver County Schools, he said.
“What I learned in Intercultural Harmonies discussions is that it’s very awkward, and we were all kind of fumbling through, and it took some time to build up enough trust with each other where we could speak openly and candidly and get some parts wrong and people weren’t angry and judgemental in that,” Kamerud said. “So I expect that will happen again here. We’ll have to create some space for people to have that conversation and let it grow organically.”
In the next couple weeks, Kamerud hopes to assemble a team to organize the community conversations.
In a phone interview, Chanhassen City Manager hoped to begin the discussions by July, first with the council, and then as a town hall meeting. The open discussion would include feedback on policing services and an explanation of how the city's policing contract with the Carver County Sheriff's Office works.
‘ROULETTE WHEEL’
Chanhassen Resident David Bishop spoke at the visitor presentation portion of the meeting. “I’d like to live here the rest of my life, but you are sitting on a roulette wheel,” he told the council.
He recounted the death of Philando Castile, who was shot during a traffic stop by a police officer in Falcon Heights, near Bishop’s other home.
“Even though you and I both have profound respect of the law and law enforcement, maintaining your relationship with Carver County, and offshooting your responsibility for what happens in your city is a wrong way to go,” he told the city, regarding its policing contract.