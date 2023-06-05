Rose Street plane crash

A nearby house on Rose Street in Victoria shows debris following the Aug. 7, 2021 plane crash.

 File photo/Southwest News Media

A final report of the fatal plane crash almost two years ago in Victoria indicates the pilot’s loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation as the probable cause of the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report in late March on the Aug. 7, 2021, plane crash that killed three people on board.

