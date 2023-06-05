A final report of the fatal plane crash almost two years ago in Victoria indicates the pilot’s loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation as the probable cause of the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report in late March on the Aug. 7, 2021, plane crash that killed three people on board.
Dr. James Edney, 72, of Omaha, Nebraska, along with his stepson, Jacob Mertes, 41, and his wife, Sara Mertes, 37, both of Libby, Montana, were killed. Edney was the pilot and Jacob Mertes was a student pilot.
The 1992, single-engine Mooney M20M departed Chandler Field airport in Alexandria and reached an altitude of 5,000 feet while en route to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. As the pilot was making a final approach, several of his transmissions were delayed or disjointed, indicating he was task-saturated, according to the report.
About 10 miles from the landing site, the plane’s airspeed fluctuated; it veered off course and eventually started spirally as it descended below the clouds. The plane was upright with its wings deflected up upon impact in a vacant lot just off Highway 5 in the downtown area at 5:40 p.m.
A rapid groundspeed increase and heading change by the pilot or possibly the student pilot indicates an attempt to recover the plane from a nose-low attitude after seeing the ground, according to the report. The spiral descent and attempted recovery overstressed the plane, which led to in-flight breakup and debris being found southwest of the accident scene.
The pilot’s actions “were consistent with the pilot becoming spatially disoriented due to the lack of visual references while the airplane was operating in instrument meteorological conditions,” the report said.
Spatial disorientation, according to SKYbrary, is the inability of a pilot to correctly interpret aircraft attitude, altitude or air speed in relation to the Earth or other points of reference.