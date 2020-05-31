Minnesota law enforcement agencies began a two-week distracted driving enforcement wave on June 1.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chaska Police Department are taking part in extra enforcement, along with more than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota, according to a press release.
The distracted driving campaign that runs through June 14 is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.
“Getting ready to leave a few minutes earlier can help you avoid many distractions that take place in the car,” stated Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud. "You don’t want to be that person who takes another life or your own. Drive smart by always paying attention behind the wheel.”
More than 50,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2015-2019 contributing to one in seven crashes in Minnesota. In 2019, distracted driving contributed to 3,279 injuries and 32 deaths.
Hands-free cell phone use became law on Aug. 1, 2019 in Minnesota. That means drivers can no longer hold their phone in their hand.