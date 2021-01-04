An Excelsior woman died in a crash at 8:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 in Victoria, east of the Highway 7 and Hawks Pointe Lane intersection.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Julie Anne Lizak, 49, of Excelsior, crossed the centerline of Highway 7.
The Suburban collided with an eastbound 2007 International truck driven by Todd Mitchel Breyer, 40, of Glencoe. Breyer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and no alcohol was involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash closed down the highway in both directions Monday morning.