The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved a $450,000 legal settlement on July 7 with the parents of Archer Amorosi, a 16-year-old Chanhassen resident who was shot and killed by deputies in July 2018.
Donald and Kara Amorosi sued the county in September 2019 for allegedly violating Minnesota data practices laws when releasing information on their son’s death. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz gave Archer’s name, details of his death, a transcript of the 911 call and referenced his mental health issues to the public. The family had requested the data not be public and cited Minnesota laws prohibiting the release of a child’s information.
Many details were released on July 17 — the eve of Archer’s funeral — after the sheriff’s office said they received data requests from media outlets. The Amorosi family said choosing the 17th was a “blatant attempt to exonerate the deputies that killed a child in desperate need of their help and compassion, not their bullets.”
The county ultimately did not admit liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement, but settled to “bring closure and avoid the continued pain and expense related to a lengthy legal battle,” said Carver County Administrator David Hemze, in an emailed statement.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Amorosi home from Archer’s mother Kara, reporting her son was suicidal. Deputies shot him after he came out of the home holding a handgun-style BB gun and a hatchet and did not comply with commands, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The two officers who shot Archer were not prosecuted. According to the complaint, Metz announced the decision in October 2018 with a 34-page report that he did not share with the Amorosi family during a private meeting before its release, despite the family’s legal representation reminding Metz that the information was considered private under Minnesota law.
“Ultimately, I had an obligation to publicly explain why two deputies who shot and killed a 16-year-old would not be criminally charged, utilizing the facts, evidence and law in my decision making,” Metz said, in an emailed statement, when asked if the county considered the family’s requests before the release of data.
While the county did not violate the law, the public is likely to see less government transparency to avoid further lawsuits — particularly disturbing because the public has a right to know the facts of officer-involved shootings, said Metz.
According to the complaint, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the shooting in September 2018, determined that the data was considered private. Though the county previously attempted to dismiss the suit, a judge found many of their defenses “inadequate” and ordered the case to proceed in December 2019.
Amorosi said he initially wanted to take it to trial, but decided it was in everyone’s best interest to settle while still bringing attention to the case.
“This was one of the biggest cases in Carver County since Prince, and the way (the county) handled it … led them to a lawsuit. So how do they handle all the other decisions they make that nobody knows about on a day-to-day basis?” Amorosi said.
SETTLEMENT
The $450,000 settlement over data privacy is potentially a record high in Minnesota, said attorney Paul Dworak, legal representation for the Amorosi family.
$270,000 went to the Amorosi family, while $180,000 went to attorney fees. The family’s payout came from the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust, which pools resources between 81 of the 87 Minnesota counties and is funded by its members. The legal fees were covered by the Commissioner Contingency account, which is included in the 2020 budget, funded by taxpayers.
When Dworak received a call from a family friend the night of Archer’s death, he put on a suit and went to the scene within hours to assist with legal representation. He didn’t know the Amorosis, but wanted to ensure they were given fair treatment and an equal playing field, he said.
“We told Carver County over and over and over again that this case is different, you're dealing with a child. You can't release these under the law. But they didn’t listen, and now they're forced to pay a record settlement,” Dworak said. “This whole case could have been avoided had the elected officials at Carver County just listened and used compassion and empathy.”
While he ultimately received money from the settlement, both he and Amorosi said Dworak took on the two-year-long case for free.
POLICY REQUEST
Amorosi said he didn’t pursue the lawsuit for cash — he would have settled for one dollar if the county made the policy changes the family requested. The settlement agreement prohibits him from giving specifics, but Amorosi emphasized the family’s desires were reasonable and much needed.
According to Metz, the family dropped their policy requests during mediation and the department is not actively pursuing internal changes because of the case. The department created a crisis therapist position to respond with law enforcement for mental health calls in 2019, Sheriff Jason Kamerud said, in an emailed statement.
“The Amorosis brought this lawsuit hoping to affect policy changes, but policy changes cannot be accomplished in a lawsuit where the defendants are unwilling to change,” Dworak said. “They hope this sends a message that humanity matters and the people of Carver County deserve better from their leadership.”
While the Amorosi family has four more years to file a wrongful death suit, they have not disclosed their decision.
“There were parts of that publicly released 34-page report that were illegal, that horrified me. What happened from the time he was shot to the time that he died, 13 minutes later. Releasing that was a judgement issue, and that’s what we’re trying to correct,” Amorosi said.