One person is dead and one is injured following a motorcycle and SUV crash on County Road 21 in Hollywood Township Saturday afternoon.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office said Dean Hecksel, 49, from Mayer, died at the scene.
The 61-year-old SUV driver, Mary Ardolf from Silver Lake, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Just after 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call and later learned Hecksel was driving northbound on the road and lost control of his motorcycle, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office release. He swerved into oncoming traffic at the 2600 block of County Road 21, hitting the SUV that was traveling southbound, the release stated.
The report states a witness said the front end of Hecksel's motorcycle “jiggled," as it passed another motorcyclist, causing it to shake and lose control.