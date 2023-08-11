Four people were treated for injuries after a house fire in Waconia earlier this week, authorities reported.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office received a call just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9, about a fire on the 400 block of Orange Street S., according to a press release from the agency.
Deputies learned that four occupants of the house were trapped on the second floor. Upon arrival, deputies were able to help the four escape through a second-story window.
The people included a Waconia man and woman as well as one- and three-year-old children. The foursome were transported by Ridgeview Ambulance Service to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for treatment of various injuries. One deputy also received treatment for minor injuries at Waconia’s Ridgeview Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.
The Waconia Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with assistance from other responding agencies, including the Chaska, Victoria, Watertown, Mayer and Cologne fire departments.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.