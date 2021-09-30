It all started at a pancake breakfast.
Jerome Coyne had just spend $8 on the annual all-you-can-eat Chanhassen Lions Club pancake breakfast. Members of the Chanhassen Fire Department, outfitted in their dress clothes, were serving the food. He wanted to get his money’s worth so he had around three plates of food.
Members of the fire department started to ask him questions, Coyne recalled. They eventually suggested that he join the department.
Coyne applied and was selected to join the department. He did all the necessary training and has served the community since June 2017. He was recently named the recipient of the 2021 Firefighter of the Year award.
According to Fire Chief Don Johnson, Coyne has contributed much in such a short period of time. He is always willing to take someone’s shift or make a shift trade, is a fast learner and is dependable.
“He's an all-around just really good example of someone that's dedicated to the organization and to his fellow firefighter to do the work and help,” Johnson said.
Coyne enjoys the work so much, he transitioned from a career in science to be a full-time Hennepin County Medical Center paramedic. Changing a career path to help people and contributing the time he does is significant, Johnson said.
“I think it's very fitting that he that he get it (the award),” Johnson said.
For Coyne, one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is that his work yields tangible results. When he and fellow firefighters go on a call, they do the work and the situation gets resolved.
Coyne leaves calls thinking about what they could have done better or how it could have gone smoother. There’s a lot of self-reflection, he said. You have to remain humble because you won’t always know the way to fix everything, he added.
"Going someplace to make someone's day less crappy … is a good feeling,” Coyne said. “It doesn't take much … you just have to show up and be willing to listen to others and learn and I've just found it pretty rewarding.”
At the fire department, Coyne feels challenged, engaged and always has the opportunity to contribute more. That’s how we wants to spend his time, he said, adding as long as the work continues to be fun, he’ll continue to do it.
Before Coyne left his previous career in science, he was offered a big job opportunity in Boston, Massachusetts. Members of the fire department told him to do what was best for him, but that they enjoyed having him on the department.
“That means a lot, right? ... These people want me to stick around, these people like when I show up for work,” Coyne said. “I’ve made relationships with the people here and I have friends and I want to be here.”
For Coyne, winning the Firefighter of the Year award was a surprise. There are a lot of high performers on the department and he’s lucky to work alongside them, he said. It’s nice to know that his peers see him in that light, he added.
“I appreciate it, but I owe that to all the people I've worked with,” Coyne said. “They're the ones that taught me and had the patience … this is an environment that fosters learning.”
While being on the fire department is a big time commitment, it’s not something that deterred Coyne. With his paramedic job and part-time work on the department, he works 60-70 hour weeks, something he was already use to with his old career. The only difference is now he is learning new skills, he said.
“Things aren’t as routine, which is nice,” Coyne said.
Coyne encourages anyone who is curious about the fire department to give it a try, especially if they are looking to do something different. You don’t have to be six-foot-eight and 3% body fat, he said with a laugh, adding anyone can contribute if they have the willingness to listen to others and try to be better.
“There's tons of things I can't do well,” Coyne said. “The only way I'm going to get good at it is by trying and making mistakes and this environment, specifically the people I work with here, have been very patient with me.”
When Coyne isn’t working, he can be found at a Twins game, working out or drinking coffee.