After it was announced that Level 3 sex offender Daniel Drill-Mellum would be released from prison and moving back to Carver County Sept. 29, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office released a video sharing necessary information and answering residents' questions.
Drill-Mellum, 26, was sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Level 3 is considered the highest risk to reoffend, and law enforcement is required to notify residents if a Level 3 offender moves into their neighborhood.
Drill-Mellum assaulted two women while attending the University of Minnesota in 2014. After a lengthy investigation, he was arrested in December 2015 when he arrived at the airport from Australia, where he had moved after the assaults. He pleaded guilty in August 2016.
Originally from Waconia, he will be living near Highway 7 and County Road 155 in Watertown Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The news of his return sparked concerns throughout the community. Residents submitted questions to be answered in the video, which was released Sept. 29. The newspaper has compiled a summary of the topics discussed.
How are risk levels assigned?
Risk levels are not assigned by the county. Prior to an offender’s release, a review committee goes through all of their known data, from criminal history, assessments, treatment notes and criminal complaints. The information is then weighted and run through a risk assessment tool called the Minnesota Sex Offender Screening Tool.
Drill-Mellum assaulted two adult women he did not know. He gained access to them at social gatherings and used attention and affection to create comfort and isolate the victims. Once isolated, he used pressure and physical force to maintain control, said Brad VanderVegt from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. All of this was taken into consideration during his risk assessment.
Risk is always fluctuating and changing — a Level 1 offender may find their risk goes up because they’re not applying the tools they’ve been taught, while a Level 3 can go down if they do what’s expected of them, he said.
Why did he only serve four years in prison instead of six?
It’s the law, said VanderVegt. In Drill-Mellum’s case, two-thirds of an offender’s sentencing will be spent in the institution, while the final third will take place in the community to ensure a smoother transition after they’re released.
“We want to make sure they have the best tools and skills available so that when they fully return and have their rights restored, they have those skills and those core senses of tools and abilities to ensure a lifetime of living a quiet, safe existence,” he said.
Drill-Mellum will, however, remain under supervision and stay on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. If he does not comply with the rules of his release, he can be returned to the institution to serve additional time.
How will Drill-Mellum be supervised?
Drill-Mellum must obey the special conditions of his specific release, said McKay Karl with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which include the following:
- Must comply with sex offender treatment as directed.
- Must not possess sexually explicit material that a licensed professional determined to be part of their reoffending pattern, or material that might increase the offender’s chance of reoffending.
- Must not enter or access any website or building that has sexual entertainment as its primary business.
- Must disclose all computers, internet capable devices or digital storage devices, which will be subject to search and monitoring.
- Must not access, create or maintain web-based accounts like social media or instant messaging on platforms that allow children to become members or create accounts.
He also must follow the standard conditions of release, which include not using or possessing mood-altering substances like drugs or alcohol, complying with electronic and GPS surveillance and not moving residences without notifying and receiving permission from the state.
“We run a pretty tight ship. Clients have to call in by 9 a.m. every morning, they have to submit a schedule so we know their whereabouts. He will be on GPS monitoring. All activities while in the community have to be pre approved by agents, so we know his whereabouts pretty much at all times,” Karl said.
Carver County deputies also conduct random unannounced quarterly compliance checks with all registered offenders — far more often than the yearly check-ins required by the state, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
Why won’t the county release his exact address?
The data collected and maintained by the registry is private data by law, VanderVegt said. But, the majority of community members know where these proximal addresses are or will become aware of where he is as he integrates back into the community.
If the information became publicly available, someone outside the community could “exact a revenge scenario,” he said.
“Somebody...who has no stake in what goes on here, this community you’ve worked so hard to create, could do something that does nothing to mitigate that risk. It doesn’t enhance public safety. It only serves to disrupt the very thing you work so hard to preserve.”
What should residents do if they witness or suspect something wrong?
Call the sheriff’s office or the Intensive Supervised Release Program.
“(The ISR is) an open line. If you’re unsure of any activities he’s approved to, call us. You’re kind of our eyes and ears in this community because we can’t be here all the time. We rely on the community for some of these reports,” Karl said.
While posting online on platforms like Facebook and NextDoor may be helpful for local residents, it does not inform law enforcement. Make sure you take the next step and reach out directly, VanderVegt said.
“If something doesn’t seem right and you feel like he may be causing harm, contact law enforcement, call 911 and get those resources where they need to be as quickly as possible,” he said.
The data and research — and they know a lot, he added — has shown that once those who engage in this type of harm have gone through the risk management process, 90% do not go on to reoffend in the same or similar fashion, he said.
Carver County will continue to heavily monitor Drill-Mellum and all registered offenders, said Kamerud. All primary and secondary residences, such as cabins, will be checked. Education enrollments, employment and new vehicles will be recorded. Photographs will be up-to-date. They will patrol in the registrant’s neighborhoods.
“Take basic precautionary measures to protect yourself. These aren’t just things you should be doing because of Drill-Mellum’s release, they’re things you ought to be doing all the time in today’s society. Talk with your family about personal safety, get to know your neighbors, stay alert when you’re out and about. The key is to take charge of your own safety,” he said.