A 46-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday, May 19.
At 6:20 a.m., Carver County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a crash at 16795 County Road 122, in Hollywood Township.
There was one motorcycle involved and the driver was deceased at the scene, according Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist deputies and the incident remains under investigation, a news release stated.
The man's name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
"Sheriff Kamerud asks that we all drive safely and reminds the motoring public to be aware of the road conditions as we enter the summer travel season," the release stated.