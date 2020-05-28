Carver County deputies responded to a suspicious activity call in a Cenex gas station parking lot in New Germany, about 5.5 miles northwest of Mayer.
According to the county sheriff, callers said a man was “acting strange and walking around with a hammer” around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Prior to police arrival, callers reported the man pulled a female truck driver out of her truck the night before. She was not at Cenex when deputies arrived and officials haven’t confirmed the incident, the report stated.
Callers also said the man allegedly threatened passersby by waving a hammer.
Officers had a brief conversation with the man before he fled in a semi-tractor-trailer and drove over diesel fuel pumps causing “significant damage,” the incident report stated.
The county sheriff’s office said negotiators and a crisis therapist had “lengthy negotiations” with the man before he came out of the truck. He was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center for evaluation.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-City SWAT Team, the New Germany Fire Department, the Carver County Mental Health Crisis Team and Ridgeview ambulances were also involved, the office said.
The sheriff’s office said it is currently investigating and those with related information should call county detectives at 952-361-1212.