A Richfield man who was shot and killed by Carver County deputy after holding a woman at gunpoint on the Mendota Heights bridge has been identified.
Arlan Kaleb Schultz, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the head around 5 a.m. Monday, according to a Hennepin County Medical Examiner news release issued Tuesday night.
Schultz, armed with a handgun, took the woman hostage about five hours earlier from a Chaska home before leading the police on a car chase that ended after law enforcement used tire deflating road spikes, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office and Chaska Police Department.
He then held the woman at gunpoint on the bridge while officers attempted to negotiate for several hours. The deputy that killed Schultz is on administrative leave and has not been identified, according to the release.
“The female victim was emotionally distraught, but did not suffer serious injury during the incident,” the release said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident and will release additional information after more interviews have been conducted.
(Editor's note: A previous statement from Carver County Sheriff's Office and Chaska Police Department reported that Schultz was 29.)