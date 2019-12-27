A man was shot Thursday night in downtown Chanhassen, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At 10:31 p.m., Dec. 26, the Carver County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a shooting at the 500 block of Market Street, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies arrived and found Nicholas James Hovey, 20, "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg," the release stated. Ridgeview Ambulance transported Hovey to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Detectives learned that Hovey met with several other male subjects in a parking lot. One of the males pulled out a gun and demanded Hovey give him money. Hovey attempted to disarm the subject and was ultimately shot in the leg. The suspects fled the scene," the release stated.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.