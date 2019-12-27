Carver County Sheriff's Office

A man was shot Thursday night in downtown Chanhassen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At 10:31 p.m., Dec. 26, the Carver County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a shooting at the 500 block of Market Street, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Deputies arrived and found Nicholas James Hovey, 20, "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg," the release stated. Ridgeview Ambulance transported Hovey to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives learned that Hovey met with several other male subjects in a parking lot. One of the males pulled out a gun and demanded Hovey give him money. Hovey attempted to disarm the subject and was ultimately shot in the leg. The suspects fled the scene," the release stated.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you