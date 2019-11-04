Editor's note: This story has been edited to include new information from the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
A 61-year-old McLeod County man was shot in the face while duck hunting on Sunday morning, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a hunting accident at 7:54 a.m. after David Hoese was struck by BBs/shot fired from a shotgun while duck hunting in Hollywood Township, according to a press release.
"The victim, David Hoese, and his partner were moving the hunting partner’s boat into position behind the victim’s boat in the weeds," the release stated.
The hunting partner set his shotgun down, was securing the boat and the gun discharged, according to the Sheriff's Office. A dog was also present in the partner's boat. "David Hoese was hit in the chest and face in his own boat approximately 10-15 feet away."
Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeview Medical Center ambulance responded and Hoese was taken by paramedics via ambulance to Hennepin Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
"Sheriff (Jason) Kamerud would like to remind people of the importance of practicing firearm safety," the release stated. The Sheriff's Office directs the public to the DNR website www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms_isa/index.html.