The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is holding a public meeting Monday, June 21 to discuss a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Victoria, according to a Sheriff’s Office notice.
Matthew Vanhecke, 42, who has served his sentence, will be moving to the Woods Drive and Wood Circle area following his June 22 release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, he was incarcerated on Oct. 2, 2017.
Vanhecke “engaged in separate incidents of sexual contact against two known female children,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“He used his position of authority and trust to exploit unmonitored contact. He used the victims’ youth and naivete in an attempt to maintain control. He also was found in possession of child sexual abuse images,” the release stated.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Lions Pavilion, 8339 Victoria Drive, Victoria. The Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Corrections will provide information about Vanhecke, his crimes, and general information regarding the Predatory Offender Registry, the release stated.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, "This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law Enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public."
“The Carver County Sheriff’s Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.”