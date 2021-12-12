In an effort to increase transparency and accountability, the Minnesota State Patrol will outfit all troopers with body cameras by June, 30, 2022. The initiative was funded by the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year.
Forty troopers will be amongst the first to wear body cameras on a full-time basis. The cameras will be activated during any contact with citizens such as traffic stops or crash investigations.
This is the largest deployment of body-worn cameras in the state and will include approximately 645 troopers, in addition to capitol security officers and Commercial Vehicle Inspectors.
In addition to the body-worn cameras, a new camera system will also be installed in every trooper’s squad in order for camera technology to be uniform and synched.
In 2020, troopers interacted 411,316 times with citizens, including 325,505 traffic stops and more than 30,000 crashes.
The State Patrol’s general order for body camera operational procedures can be found at bit.ly/operationalprocedures.