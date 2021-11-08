A crash between a semi-truck and motorcycle in Carver Monday morning resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the motorcyclist, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.
At 10:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the incident, at Jonathan Carver Parkway (County Road 11) and Highway 212.
They found a 30-year-old male motorcyclist from Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska. The truck driver had no injuries.
The motorcycle was southbound on Jonathan Carver Parkway and the semi-truck was turning left onto northbound Jonathan Carver Parkway from the eastbound Highway 212 ramp, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and preliminary information suggests the motorcycle may have entered the intersection on a red light," the Sheriff's Office stated.
During the investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle had allegedly been reported stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office. The matter remains under investigation.