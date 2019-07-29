Night to Unite

The Bluff Creek community in Chanhassen gets together for Night to Unite (National Night Out) last year.

Night to Unite is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

During the annual event, communities across Chanhassen and the United States hold neighborhood gatherings, such as block parties.

According to the city of Chanhassen, Night to Unite is designed to:

  • Heighten crime prevention awareness.

  • Promote neighborliness.

  • Strengthen police/community relationships.

“Carver County deputies and city representatives attempt to visit all participating neighborhoods,” according to the city of Chanhassen.

For more information, visit the city of Chanhassen website at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us.

Events

