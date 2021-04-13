Local law enforcement officials say there is no obvious public safety concern in the area, though staffing levels are up in the midst of public unrest in nearby cities.
Ryan Siebert, Chaska police chief, said the department brought in more staff the night of April 12, the day after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer. The staffing move was made to “enhance public safety and police visibility” in Chaska, Siebert told the newspaper.
It comes amid the Minneapolis trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged in the death of another Black man, George Floyd, last May.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said the department, which responds to Chanhassen service calls, also upped available officers.
“We have bolstered local staffing to be reasonably prepared in the event we are called upon to assist neighboring communities or need the resources locally,” Kamerud said.
When there’s a verdict in the Chauvin case, Siebert said he will likely add more officers to patrol shifts around that time.
“This measure is reflective of an abundance of caution and the officers would provide additional patrol visibility (and) safety response within our community,” Siebert said.
Both the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chaska Police Department said they have not sent their officers elsewhere to support other patrols.
“(The) Chaska Police Department has not sent any resources to other agencies in response to protests and I have no pending plans to send them,” Siebert said, noting the department is working closely with its law enforcement partners.
According to Kamerud and Siebert, there’s no credible reason to be concerned about civil unrest or specific public safety issues in the county.
In addition, Siebert said the department is committed to a “continual review” of all training and procedures.
“The Chaska Police Department understands that we play a crucial role in fostering a community where everyone feels welcome and safe,” Siebert said.