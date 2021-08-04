After being cited for trespassing in late July and receiving 37 outside calls to deputies, a 54-year-old Ohio man has moved to a Minneapolis homeless shelter, according to local law enforcement.
Franklin Rogers was reportedly seen near the Speedway on Hazeltine Boulevard and East 82nd Street in Chanhassen (Chaska is across the street), according to Speedway staff who said he was “off-putting” to customers.
Around 23 calls to county deputies began in mid-June, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, and were related to alleged trespassing, interfering with traffic, and “general disorderly or unusual behaviors.”
At least another 13 calls were placed by the man and were related to medical concerns, property damage and general questions, Kamerud said.
The Chaska Police Department responded to at least 14 calls for service relating to the man beginning early July, Chief Ryan Seibert said.
“Our deputies cited (the man) for trespass on July 25, 2021. Aside from the one citable offense, (his) reported and investigated conduct has not been criminal,” Kamerud said.
In partnership with Carver County Health and Human Services, law enforcement officials said they “were able to help him move” into the shelter to “make arrangements for his personal care,” according to a Chaska Police Department Facebook post late last week.