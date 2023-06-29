Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 19
At 4:55 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a St. Paul woman and a Shakopee man who was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and DWI.
At 12:25 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Chanhassen man and woman.
At 4:12 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Chaska teen and Saint Bonifacius man.
At 10:23 p.m. a Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
June 20
At 2:24 a.m. a Chanhassen man struck a fire hydrant and light pole with his car.
At 10:12 a.m. a Mahtomedi man was cited for drug possession in Chanhassen.
At 6:13 p.m. a Norwood Young America man was arrested and cited for driving after cancellation as inimical to public safety, and driving with no proof of insurance and with cancelled license plates.
At 6:37 p.m. a Mayer woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
At 9:16 p.m. two Watertown teens were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Waconia.
June 21
At 6:28 a.m. a Mayer man was cited for misdemeanor liquor possession by a person under the age of 21.
At 11:04 a.m. an Eagan man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in Chanhassen.
At 1:12 p.m. a Waconia woman was cited for violation of potentially dangerous dog requirements.
At 9:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a car accident involving a Watertown woman and Maple Lake man.
At 11:15 p.m. a Texas man was arrested for third-degree DWI in Victoria.
June 22
At 12:29 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Shakopee woman and a garbage truck.
June 23
At 12:23 a.m. a Shakopee man was arrested in Carver for felony domestic assault, gross misdemeanor damage to property and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
At 11:14 a.m. a Carver woman was arrested in Shorewood for driving after cancellation as inimical to public safety.
At 4:57 p.m. an Iowa man was arrested and cited for domestic assault in Chanhassen.
June 24
At 12:30 a.m. a Shakopee man was arrested and cited in Chanhassen for third-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and speeding.
At 12:19 p.m. a Norwood Young America man was arrested in Hamburg for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and misdemeanor open bottle possession.
At 6:31 p.m. a Waconia man was arrested and cited in Laketown Township for third-degree DWI and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
At 9:29 p.m. a Victoria man was arrested in Chanhassen for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
At 9:39 p.m. a Victoria man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
June 25
At 6:14 a.m. a Norwood Young America man was arrested and cited for fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and liquor possession by person under 21.
At 7:41 p.m. a New Germany man was arrested for felony domestic assault and felony first-degree property damage.