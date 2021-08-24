The Victoria Fire Department is recruiting new paid-on-call firefighters.
The Victoria Fire Department will host a recruitment open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for interested residents at Victoria Fire Station, 1500 80th St., Victoria.
"Today’s paid-on-call firefighters do far more than put out fires or bandage wounds. They are the first line of defense in natural and man-made disasters. They respond to vehicle accidents, hazardous materials incidents, specialized rescue situations and a vast array of emergency medical services," stated a city of Victoria press release.
For more information, contact Fire Chief Andrew Heger at 952-443-4242 or aheger@ci.victoria.mn.us.
"Becoming a paid-on-call firefighter can be the most rewarding experience of your life and allows you to reach out to someone in need," the release stated. "Together with the Victoria Fire Department, you can ensure that there is always someone to answer the call."