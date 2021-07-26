David Lee Turner, 19, of Robbinsdale, was arrested and charged in Carver County District Court with crimes related to Waconia thefts.
Turner was charged with first-degree burglary, financial transaction card fraud and theft, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office and district court documents.
Turner made his first court appearance on July 23, and is currently in Carver County Jail, with bail set at $25,000 cash or $250,000 bond.
On July 19, sheriff's deputies responded to Waconia for a report of a stolen 2011 Mercedes Benz, valued at $12,000, taken from a closed garage during nighttime hours. In another incident, on July 18, financial cards were taken out of a vehicle in Waconia.
Law enforcement discovered that the cards were used at Target stores in St. Louis Park, Minnetonka, Edina and Plymouth. The transactions were between $250 and $2,500, according to court documents.
Surveillance cameras of some of the transactions showed one juvenile and one adult, identified as Turner, according to the court documents. Turner also allegedly left Target in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Mercedes.
On July 20, law enforcement watching the suspect’s Robbinsdale address on Xerxes Avenue North allegedly saw the stolen Mercedes in the driveway, court documents stated.
Prior to executing a search warrant at the address, the defendant allegedly arrived in a 2017 Acura, also reported stolen in Waconia, according to the documents.
On July 20, detectives from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska Police Department, Minnetonka Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, and Jordan Police Department served a search warrant at the Xerxes Avenue address, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Robbinsdale Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office alleged in its press release that “Two stolen vehicles, two stolen firearms, and numerous pieces of golf equipment were recovered. Additionally, stolen property tied to recent thefts in the city of Chanhassen was also located. The Chanhassen thefts occurred during the overnight hours of July 9 through July 11, 2021.”
Turner’s next scheduled court date is Aug. 18, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Court documents allege that Turner has multiple warrants for arrest. He has also been charged with fleeing a peace officer in a stolen motor vehicle, and failed to appear for a hearing where he is charged with the theft of a firearm and motor vehicle, according to the documents.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate recent burglaries and thefts.