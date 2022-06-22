A Shakopee man died following a crash at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen on June 15.
At 5:19 a.m., the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash. Deputies arrived on the scene and located two vehicles, according to a press release.
A 29-year-old Eden Prairie woman was traveling westbound on Pioneer Trail when she allegedly drove through the intersection on a red light and hit the second vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman sustained minor injuries.
The second driver was a 64-year-old Shakopee man who was traveling south on Great Plains Boulevard. He was found in critical condition, the release stated. Lifesaving efforts were attempted and he was transported to Two Twelve Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene and the Eden Prairie driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.
The matter remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The Chanhassen Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance assisted with the crash, the release stated.