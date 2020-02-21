Two Crown College students have been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct following an alleged Feb. 14 incident at the college, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Harvey Michael Holcombe, 21, and Michael Fletcher Brewster, 23, were both booked in the Carver County Jail on Feb. 19 and subsequently charged, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 19, deputies were dispatched to investigate an alleged assault at the college, 8700 College View Drive, Laketown Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.
A 19-year-old male Crown student told deputies that two other students, known associates, came to his home. They allegedly “overpowered the victim, removed portions of his clothing, and attempted to sexually assault him,” stated a press release. “The victim was eventually able to get free.”
Deputies also interviewed a witness and one of the suspects. “The suspect described the incident as a prank that went wrong,” the release stated.
A Crown College employee who answered the phone stated: “The college is fully cooperating with the authorities and their ongoing legal investigation.”