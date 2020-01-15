Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Jan. 6
At 4:31 p.m., responded to the 8300 block of Suffolk Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
Jan. 7
At 3:50 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Highway 5, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.
Jan. 9
At 1:58 a.m., responded to the 8600 block of Kelzer Pond Drive, Victoria, for report of a domestic.
At 11:16 a.m., responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a 16-year-old male was cited for possession of a vape device.
At 7:57 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Maggie Way, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
Jan. 10
At 10:35 a.m., responded to County Road 11 and Highway 7, Laketown Township for a single vehicle, personal injury accident involving a Watertown woman.
At 4:34 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Market Street, Chanhassen, where a Henderson man was arrested for domestic assault.
At 7:14 p.m., made a traffic stop at the 6400 block of Hazeltine Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Roseville man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI.
At 10:58 p.m. responded to County Road 61 and Stoughton Avenue, where a Red Wing man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after confiscation, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles. A woman was arrested for receiving stolen property, fleeing police, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needles.
Jan. 11
At 7:08 a.m., responded to Highway 212 and Pioneer Trail, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.
At 1:34 p.m., responded to the 1800 block of Arboretum Boulevard, Victoria, for report of a burglary.
At 3:24 p.m., responded to the 9400 block of Great Plains Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Minneapolis man was arrested and cited for domestic assault and drug possession.
Jan. 12
At 9:01 p.m., responded to the 900 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 10:27 p.m., responded to the 500 block of West 79th Street, Chanhassen for report of a theft.
At 10:53 p.m., responded to the 1000 block of Lake Susan Hills Drive, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen man was arrested for domestic assault and making terroristic threats.