Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Dec. 30
At 1:35 p.m., responded to the 1800 block of Main Street West, Carver, where a Carver man was arrested for domestic assault.
At 1:42 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Pond Promenade, Chanhassen, where a Plymouth man was arrested for forgery, ID theft, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
At 10:54 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of 79-1/2 Street, Victoria, for report of a domestic.
Dec. 31
At 1:49 a.m., responded to the 7700 block of Market Boulevard, Chanhassen, where two Victoria men, a St. Paul man, and a Wayzata woman were cited for winter parking violations.
Jan. 1
At 11:07 a.m., responded to Park Drive and Parkview Lane, Victoria, where a Burnsville woman was cited for expired tabs, display of incorrect plates and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jan. 2
At 8:36 p.m., responded to the 8400 block of Bittern Court, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Jan. 4
At 1:31 a.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 5 and County Road 92, Laketown Township, where a Chanhassen man was arrested for 2nd degree DWI and multiple traffic violations.
At 3:09 a.m, made a traffic stop at Highway 212 and Pioneer Trail, Chanhassen, where a Minneapolis woman was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At 11:15 a.m., made a traffic stop at the 5700 block of County Road 10 East, Laketown Township, where a Jordan man was arrested for DWI, driving after cancellation, receiving stolen property and violation of no-drug or alcohol restriction.
At 2:40 p.m., responded to the 900 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 4:41 p.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 7 and Foxglove Circle, Victoria, where a White Bear Lake woman was arrested for 3rd degree DWI.