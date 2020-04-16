Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
April 6
At 9:06 a.m., responded to the 3900 block of Kings Road, Chanhassen, for report of a burglary.
At 1:08 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Nutmeg Circle, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 9:08 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Cascade Court, Chanhassen, for report of an assault.
April 7
At 2:41 p.m., responded to Highway 7 and Rolling Acres Road, Victoria for a personal injury accident.
At 4:47 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Cascade Court, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen juvenile male was arrested on a Carver County warrant.
At 8:11 p.m., made a traffic stop a Highway 5 and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for DWI and speeding.
April 8
At 2:20 a.m., responded to the 0 block of Willow Circle, Victoria for report of a burglary.
At 1:09 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver for report of a drug violation.
April 9
At 12:07 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Melody Hill Circle, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
At 12:11 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 6:32 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Vernon Drive, Carver, for report of an assault. A Carver woman was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
April 10
At 9:13 a.m., responded to the 1500 block of Meadow Lane, Chaska, for report of a drug violation.
At 1:47 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Coach Court, Chanhassen, for report of a child custody dispute.
At 4:38 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Flying Cloud Drive, Chanhassen, where a Farmington man and two Jordan men were cited for trespassing.
At 5:09 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Hartwell Drive, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 5:33 p.m., responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a theft. An Excelsior juvenile was cited for shoplifting.
At 9:56 p.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 41 and Lake Lucy Road, Chanhassen, for a drug violation. A Shakopee female was cited for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
April 12
At 1:47 p.m., responded Highway 5 and Galpin Boulevard, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.
At 2:20 p.m., responded to the 600 block of West 79th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.