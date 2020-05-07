Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
April 27
At 3:41 p.m., responded to the 2300 block of Coulter Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of an assault.
April 28
At 2:51 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Flying Cloud Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
April 29
At 8:29 a.m., responded to the 5200 block of Saddleback Circle, Victoria, for report of a theft.
At 2:36 p.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
April 30
At 6:09 p.m., made a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Highway 7, Chanhassen, where a Blaine man was arrested for 2nd degree DWI, fifth degree drug possession and driving after confiscation.
At 6:41 p.m., responded to 6th Street West and Broadway, Carver for report of Chaska child abuse.
At 11:21 p.m., responded to the 2400 block of Highway 7, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
May 1
At 12:27 p.m., responded to Dakota Avenue and Highway 5, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.
At 11:15 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Stonegate Road, Chanhassen, where an Eagan man was cited for drug violation.
May 2
At 6:53 p.m., responded to the 7200 block of Pontiac Circle, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
At 8:31 p.m., responded to Highway 5 and Galpin Boulevard, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.