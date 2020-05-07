Carver County Sheriff's Office

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.

April 27

At 3:41 p.m., responded to the 2300 block of Coulter Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of an assault.

April 28

At 2:51 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Flying Cloud Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

April 29

At 8:29 a.m., responded to the 5200 block of Saddleback Circle, Victoria, for report of a theft.

At 2:36 p.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

April 30

At 6:09 p.m., made a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Highway 7, Chanhassen, where a Blaine man was arrested for 2nd degree DWI, fifth degree drug possession and driving after confiscation.

At 6:41 p.m., responded to 6th Street West and Broadway, Carver for report of Chaska child abuse.

At 11:21 p.m., responded to the 2400 block of Highway 7, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

May 1

At 12:27 p.m., responded to Dakota Avenue and Highway 5, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.

At 11:15 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Stonegate Road, Chanhassen, where an Eagan man was cited for drug violation.

May 2

At 6:53 p.m., responded to the 7200 block of Pontiac Circle, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

At 8:31 p.m., responded to Highway 5 and Galpin Boulevard, Chanhassen, for a personal injury accident.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

