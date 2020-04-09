Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
March 30
At 11:51 a.m., responded to 7400 block of Saratoga Drive, Chanhassen, and cited a Chanhassen woman for ordinance violation of dog running at large.
March 31
At 3:50 p.m., responded to the 7700 block of Market Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a child custody dispute.
At 9:19 p.m., responded to the 8600 block of Deer Run Drive, Victoria, for report of Chaska child abuse.
April 2
At 3:04 a.m., responded to the 400 block of Oak Street North, Carver, for report of a domestic.
At 5 a.m., responded to the 8600 block of County Road 10 East, Laketown Township for report of a fatal accident.
At 3:36 p.m., responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a drug violation.
At 6:43 p.m., responded to the 8700 block of Airport Road, Laketown Township where a New Germany man was cited for forestry, open burning prohibited materials.
April 3
At 12:22 p.m., responded to the 9900 block of Deerbrook Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 11:16 p.m., responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Boulevard, Chanhassen for report of a theft.
April 4
At 12:51 a.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 5 and Audubon Road, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for 4th degree DWI and speeding.
At 5:04 p.m., responded to 150th Street and Market Avenue, Dahlgren Township, for report of Chaska child abuse.
At :6:08 p.m., responded to the 600 block of Ramsey Circle, Carver, for report of a domestic.
At 7:40 p.m., responded to the 6700 block of Pointe Lake Lucy, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
