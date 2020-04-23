Carver County Sheriff's Office

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.

April 13

At 4:45 a.m., made a traffic stop at Dogwood Avenue and Highway 7, Chanhassen, where a Mayer man was cited for not complying with a peace officer.

At 10:29 a.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, for report of a theft.

At 3:58 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.

April 14

At 11:25 a.m., responded to County Road 101 and Lakota Lane, Chanhassen, for at two-vehicle property damage accident involving a Shakopee man and a Fridley man.

At 12:56 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.

At 7:31 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver where a Chaska man was cited for shoplifting.

At 8:23 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive, Carver, for report of a theft.

At 9:23 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of West 82nd Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

April 15

At 10:27 a.m., responded to Highway 5 and 80th Street, Victoria, where a Stewart man was cited for disorderly conduct.

At 2:22 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Harwell Drive, Carver, for report of a theft.

April 17

At 1:07 a.m., responded to Highway 5 and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where an Excelsior juvenile male and a Eden Prairie man were cited for curfew.

April 18

At 1:48 a.m., made a traffic stop at Minnewashta Parkway and Landings Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a drug violation.

At 3:19 a.m., responded to Highway 25 and County Road 40, San Francisco Township, where a Lakeville man was arrested and cited for 4th degree DWI, DWI test refusal, and failure to yield.

At 5:19 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Village Circle, Chanhassen, for report of an assault. A Chanhassen woman was arrested and cited for domestic abuse.

At 9:39 p.m., responded to the 7700 block of Village Street, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

At 10:47 p.m., responded to Lake Ann, Chanhassen, for report of a drug violation.

April 19

At 6:36 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Village Circle, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen woman was arrested and cited for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you