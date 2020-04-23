Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
April 13
At 4:45 a.m., made a traffic stop at Dogwood Avenue and Highway 7, Chanhassen, where a Mayer man was cited for not complying with a peace officer.
At 10:29 a.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, for report of a theft.
At 3:58 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.
April 14
At 11:25 a.m., responded to County Road 101 and Lakota Lane, Chanhassen, for at two-vehicle property damage accident involving a Shakopee man and a Fridley man.
At 12:56 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 7:31 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver where a Chaska man was cited for shoplifting.
At 8:23 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 9:23 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of West 82nd Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
April 15
At 10:27 a.m., responded to Highway 5 and 80th Street, Victoria, where a Stewart man was cited for disorderly conduct.
At 2:22 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Harwell Drive, Carver, for report of a theft.
April 17
At 1:07 a.m., responded to Highway 5 and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where an Excelsior juvenile male and a Eden Prairie man were cited for curfew.
April 18
At 1:48 a.m., made a traffic stop at Minnewashta Parkway and Landings Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a drug violation.
At 3:19 a.m., responded to Highway 25 and County Road 40, San Francisco Township, where a Lakeville man was arrested and cited for 4th degree DWI, DWI test refusal, and failure to yield.
At 5:19 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Village Circle, Chanhassen, for report of an assault. A Chanhassen woman was arrested and cited for domestic abuse.
At 9:39 p.m., responded to the 7700 block of Village Street, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
At 10:47 p.m., responded to Lake Ann, Chanhassen, for report of a drug violation.
April 19
At 6:36 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Village Circle, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen woman was arrested and cited for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.